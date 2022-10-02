Antonio Brown Says Reports of Lewd Pool Antics Are ‘Disinformation’

Read it at Sports Illustrated
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is slamming reports about his lewd behavior in a Dubai pool—claiming it’s “disinformation” being used to distract attention away from the uproar over Tua Tagovailoa’s back-to-back concussions. “Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me,” Brown tweeted, claiming video of the incident showed nothing more than a “wild night” between consenting adults. The New York Post had reported that Brown was caught on camera manhandling a woman and then exposing himself to her—and that she was upset about the interaction.