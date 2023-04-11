CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Antonio Brown Sued by Celebrity Jeweler Over Missing $1M
PAY UP
Read it at TMZ
Celebrity jeweler Shuki International is suing ex-NFL star Antonio Brown claiming Brown owes them over $1 million, according to TMZ. The case against the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, which was filed in Los Angeles this week, alleges that Brown was given several pieces of jewelry back in 2022 on the understanding that Brown would pay $1,095,000 for them, but the payment was never made. Among the disputed items are Shuki’s diamond fingers, which reportedly go for $500,000 each. Brown, who has launched a rap career in recent years, released a song titled “Shuki Diamonds” last April.