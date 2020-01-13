Ex-NFL Player Antonio Brown Tosses Bag of Penis-Shaped Gummy Candy at Cops During Dispute With Ex
Former NFL player Antonio Brown filmed himself in an Instagram video tossing a bag of penis-shaped gummy candy at Florida police and accusing them of going easy on his ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, whom he claimed stole his car. “A bag of dicks for the dicks,” Brown said, showing the small bag of gummies to the camera before tossing it towards where cops and Kyriss were standing outside his home. According to the New York Post, cops arrived at Brown’s Hollywood, Florida, home after the ex-wide receiver claimed that the mother of his three children tried to steal his Bentley. The 31-year-old former athlete told police Kyriss had been evicted from his home, and urged the cops to take further action against her. “Take her to jail,” he said, before claiming that a black man would have been treated differently in the situation. “Slam her ass, slam her! Slam her!” Brown’s children were seen standing with Kyriss in the livestream. The ex-football player was booted from the New England Patriots in late 2019 after being accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer.