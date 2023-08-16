Brazilian Fugitive Wanted for Mass Murder Caught in New Hampshire
MOST WANTED
A Brazilian fugitive wanted for killing 11 people in 2015 has been arrested in New Hampshire, officials announced Wednesday. Antonio Jose De Abreu Vidal Filho, 29, was a military police officer in Brazil when he—along with dozens of other officers—gunned down 11 people in retaliation for a fellow officer’s death. Vidal was convicted in June for the incident, since dubbed the “Curio Massacre,” and was the subject of an active Interpol Red Notice ever since. ICE officers took him into custody on Monday without incident in the town of Rye, New Hampshire. “We are proud to have taken this notorious criminal, convicted of participating in multiple heinous murders in Brazil, off our streets,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Boston said in a statement Wednesday.