Armed Virginia Men Wanted to Deliver Fake Ballots to Philly: Prosecutors
The armed Virginia men busted near Philadelphia’s vote-counting site were trying to deliver a truck full of “fake ballots,” prosecutors said at their arraignment. QAnon conspiracy theorist Antonio Lamotta, 61, and Joshua Macias, 42, the co-founder of “Vets for Trump,” were arrested Thursday after their silver Hummer was found near convention center. Both men were armed but did not have a license to carry firearms in Philadelphia. CBS Philly reports that the judge at Friday’s court hearing set bail for each suspect at $750,000. “At this time we don’t have indications that the story is bigger than these two individuals,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.