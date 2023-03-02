CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Blinken and Lavrov Have an Awkward Chat at the G20

    FACE TO FACE

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken (top L) walks past Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (lower) during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on March 2, 2023.

    Olivier Douliery/Pool via Reuters

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a brief and seemingly awkward chat with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 summit Thursday. In a conversation lasting about 10 minutes—the first face-to-face encounter the two have had since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year—Blinken urged the Kremlin to work toward a peace deal in Ukraine and called for the release of U.S. captives, according to a State Department official. The exchange reportedly went poorly enough that Blinken walked away not expecting any changes in Russia’s stance anytime soon. Russia’s Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, stressed that the brief encounter did not represent any kind of “negotiations” and that Blinken had been the one to initiate the conversation.

    Read it at Bloomberg