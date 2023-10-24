CHEAT SHEET
At Least 33 Americans Killed in Hamas Attack, Blinken Says
‘CARNAGE’
Read it at The Messenger
The number of Americans confirmed killed in Israel during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack rose to 33 on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the United Nations Security Council meeting on the conflict in Israel and Gaza. “Every civilian life is equally valuable,” Blinken said. “There is no hierarchy when it comes to protecting civilian lives. A civilian is a civilian is a civilian, no matter his or her nationality, ethnicity, age, gender, faith.” His appearance before the U.N. comes as Israel prepares for a possible ground invasion of Gaza and U.S. officials urge restraint. “Palestinian civilians are not to blame for the carnage committed by Hamas,” Blinken said.