Secretary of State Antony Blinken wowed the crowd on Wednesday night with a surprise performance at the launch of a music diplomacy initiative. In the Benjamin Franklin Room of the State Department, Blinken picked up his guitar and sang “Hoochie Coochie Man” by Muddy Waters at the diplomatic event to launch “Global Music Diplomacy,” which will send artists to countries like Saudi Arabia and China. The surprise performance came after several high-profile singers took the stage, including Dave Grohl.