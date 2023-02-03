CHEAT SHEET
Blinken Cans Trip to China Over Spy Balloon Fiasco
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to push back his upcoming trip to China after the Pentagon said a Chinese spy balloon was found hovering over Montana on Thursday, officials told Bloomberg on Friday. Blinken reportedly didn’t want his meetings with the Chinese to be dominated by the balloon issue, an unidentified U.S. official told the Associated Press. The trip was canned just hours before Blinken was set to head to China for meetings that would have started Sunday and through Monday.