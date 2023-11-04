Blinken Pitches Humanitarian Pause to Israelis Amid Domestic Pressure, Report Says

Read it at AXIOS
Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested to Israeli officials that a humanitarian pause would help buy more time for Israel’s ground invasion, and that it would help deflate the immense pressure on the Biden administration to push for a ceasefire, Axios reports. “We don’t want to stop you, but help us help you get more time,” Blinken reportedly told Israeli officials. The message comes as activists and progressives have called for a stop to Israel’s brutal ground assault against Gaza, and President Joe Biden called for a “pause” in the war. Israel said no such ceasefire could occur until Hamas releases all hostages.