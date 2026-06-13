Anthropic has pulled its most advanced AI models offline after the Trump administration blocked foreign users from accessing the technology. The Commerce Department ordered Anthropic on Friday to make its newly released Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models unavailable to foreign nationals. The move aims to prohibit access by foreign governments, companies, individuals, and even foreign nationals living in the United States. Anthropic said it had no choice but to disable the models entirely to ensure compliance. Experts say the government is concerned that bad actors could circumvent Claude Fable 5’s safeguards to identify software vulnerabilities and exploit weaknesses in critical computer systems. The move marks one of the most aggressive government interventions yet in the rapidly escalating AI race. Mythos 5 has been used by businesses and governments to detect cybersecurity flaws, and experts warn the shutdown could disrupt security efforts across industries. Anthropic, which recently filed confidentially for an IPO, called the decision an overreaction and said it would restore access as quickly as legally possible.