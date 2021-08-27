Zoo Says Chimp-Obsessed Woman Is Not Banned

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at People
A zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, says that contrary to earlier reports, it has not banned a frequent visitor who has developed a relationship with a chimpanzee named Chita—but it does want her to cool it off. People reports that zookeepers believe the amount of attention Adie Timmermans lavishes on Chita is unhealthy for him. “We asked Mrs. Timmermans to let him be a chimpanzee among chimpanzees and not to stay with him for too long nor attract his attention,” spokeswoman Ilse Segers told the magazine. “We hope she will do so in the future.” Timmermans doesn’t understand all the fuss and was quoted as saying last week: “I love that animal and he loves me. I haven’t got anything else. Why do they want to take that away?”