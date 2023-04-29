Man Guilty of Killing Three Teenagers After They Played Ding-Dong Ditch

Read it at Associated Press
In early 2020, prosecutors say a Southern California man killed three teenagers by intentionally ramming their car off the road after they played a game of ding-dong ditch at his home—now, he stands convicted of their murder. Anurag Chandra was found guilty Friday of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. Six teenagers, all sixteen, were in a Toyota Prius on Jan. 19, 2020 when prosecutors say Chandra intentionally hit their vehicle and fled, causing their Prius to lose control and hit a tree.