California Man Intentionally Slams Into Car Full of Teens, Killing Three: Officials
A Southern California driver has been accused by authorities of slamming his vehicle into a car full of teenagers, leaving three of them dead and the other three injured. The 42-year-old suspect, Anurag Chandra, was arrested Monday and booked on three counts of murder, California Highway Patrol officials said. Chandra allegedly rammed his vehicle into the car carrying the teenagers, causing it to leave the roadway and smash into a tree. Chandra is also accused of fleeing the scene of the crash, which happened about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Officer Juan Quintero, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said witnesses of the crash followed Chandra to a home and alerted the authorities, leading to his arrest. Quintero said it’s unclear if the man had any connection with the teens, and added it doesn’t appear that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. “It was an intentional act,” CHP Lt. David Yokley said at a press conference. “Our investigation led us to believe Mr. Chandra intentionally rammed the Prius, causing the driver to lose control.”