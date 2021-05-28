Anyday Cookware Has Made My Microwave My Favorite Kitchen Appliance

Scouting Report: This cookware made me realize the true power of my microwave. It’s not just for leftovers, it’s for cooking up gourmet meals.

The trusty microwave is perhaps the only kitchen appliance that, no matter how many times I’ve tried to figure out how to use it best, I feel like I’ve thoroughly underutilized. All I thought the microwave does is take up space and nuke leftovers. But when I noticed world-famous chef David Chang, founder of Momofuku Restaurant Group, was promoting a new “microwave cookware,” I decided I had to give it a try.

At first glance, Anyday’s cookware looks like nothing much. The Everyday Set comes with four seemingly innocuous looking glass bowls, each one a different size, made with frosted, heat-resistant borosilicate glass that is durable and easy to handle. The lids look like one’s you might find on your stovetop pots and pans: they’re made of glass, with a touch of microwave-safe stainless steel. The dishes, as you might expect, can be seriously hot after cooking, so make sure to use oven mitts to grab the bowls from your microwave.

The Everyday Set Buy at Anyday $ 120

When you’re cooking with Anyday’s bowls and dishes, each meal is essentially a one pot meal, and the pots themselves can then be used as storage containers when it’s time to refrigerate the leftovers. The securely fitting lid in the microwave is used to generate steam, keeping moisture in during cooking and releases air through the vent up top. This left meat and vegetables I cooked in it perfectly juicy and tender—I was shocked. Best of all, the secure fitting lid ensures no splatters or mini-explosions can take place, and when you’re done cooking, you’re not left with a messy microwave, which is definitely a plus. If you’re not sure what to cook, Anyday provides you with ample recipe cards to help you get started cooking in your microwave: something I hadn't done on anything close to this level before. Once I got the hang of microwave cooking with Anyday’s recipes, I started breaking out on my own. I soon realized the possibilities were endless.

So far, I’ve made shakshuka, mushroom risotto, turmeric rice pilaf, kimchi tofu and mushroom stew—all in the microwave. Not only is the microwave my new favorite kitchen appliance, these bowls are my new favorite pieces of cookware. But they are so much more than that—they’re serving-ware, food storage, and cookware, all in one little compact package. As celebrity chef Alton Brown recently tweeted, “microwaves aren’t bad, they’re just misunderstood.” I get it now.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.