AOC Breaks Her Post-Debate Silence With Ringing Biden Endorsement
‘MATTER IS CLOSED’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told reporters Monday that after speaking “extensively” with President Joe Biden over the weekend, she is supporting his reelection bid. “He made clear then, and he has made clear since that he is in this race. The matter is closed,” the New York lawmaker said outside the Capitol. “Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race. He is in this race, and I support him.” She added: “What is critically important right now is that we focus on what it takes to win in November, because he is running against Donald Trump, who is a man with 34 felony convictions.” As of Monday night, six House Democrats have called for Biden to step aside, while more have expressed doubts about his candidacy. While Ocasio-Cortez, who recently won her primary in a deep-blue district, is unlikely to see her reelection chances jeopardized if Biden remains at the top of the ticket, that may not be the case for colleagues of hers in competitive districts.