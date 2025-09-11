Two College Students Killed a Bear and Skinned It in Their Dorm
BEARLY LEGAL
A pair of students at Cornell University shot a 120-pound black bear before dragging it back to their dorm room, and skinning it, according to officials. Police were called after the undergrads aroused suspicion by dragging the bear’s corpse back onto campus last Saturday, but an investigation found the bear had been killed “lawfully” and that the pair both had valid hunting licenses for New York state. A Cornell spokesperson stated that while the action of processing the animal in a dorm was unusual, it did not break any state laws or regulations. No charges have been filed. The incident is considered more striking due to the bear’s unofficial status as a mascot for Cornell athletics, known as the Big Red. A bear costume is a regular fixture at sporting events, and bear imagery features prominently on school memorabilia.