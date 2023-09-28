AOC Dunks on Pence For Announcing Plan to ‘Repeal the Green New Deal’
IT HASN’T EVEN PASSED!
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dunked on Mike Pence moments after he bizarrely claimed he plans to “repeal the Green New Deal” in Wednesday’s GOP debate—despite the once-proposed legislation never being passed as a federal law. “Mike Pence was Vice President of the United States and still doesn’t know how a bill becomes a law, apparently,” Ocasio-Cortez posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. Pence’s statement came in an answer to a question—his first of the debate—about striking auto manufacturing workers. Pence fingered the Green New Deal as the problem, despite it not being a law. “Joe Biden’s Green New Deal agenda is good for Beijing and bad for Detroit,” Pence said. “We ought to repeal the Green New Deal, get rid of the mandates and subsidies that are driving American-gasoline-automotive manufacturing into the graveyard.”