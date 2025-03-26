Politics

AOC Hails Dems’ Upset Win in Trump District as Start of Fightback

SHOCK VICTORY

The win in Pennsylvania was a huge upset given the district backed Trump and Republicans by more than 15 points in November.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

AOC hailed a state senate win as the start of the Democratic party fightback.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
MediaTrump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsMembers of Signal War Group Chat Are Being Sued Over Bombshell Leak
Yasmeen Hamadeh
TrumplandJournalist Publishes Every Damning Text from War Plans Leak
Dan Ladden-Hall
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell