AOC Hilariously Trolls Tom Homan Over FBI Bribery Sting Allegations

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken a shot at her longtime nemesis, Tom Homan, after the White House “border czar” was allegedly caught in an FBI bribery sting operation.

MSNBC reports that Homan was recorded accepting $50,000 in cash by federal agents posing as business executives in the summer of 2024. Homan had allegedly been soliciting payments from private firms in exchange for government contracts if Trump got a second term.

Retweeting a post from reporter Carol Leonnig about the case, AOC wrote:

“Who’s the illegal now @RealTomHoman.”

Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump’s first term, became a political commentator for Fox News in 2018 and a contributor to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025. He is known for frequently spouting off about “illegals.”

In 2019, AOC grilled Homan over his support for “zero tolerance” deportation policies and the separation of families at the border during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

In February, Homan called AOC “the dumbest woman ever elected to Congress” and said she was “aiding migrants in evading ICE raids” after she hosted a Know Your Rights webinar for immigrants. AOC returned fire, calling Homan a “coward.”

This is why you fight these cowards.



The moment you stand up to them, they crumble.



Homan has nothing. The Fourth Amendment is clear and I am well within my duties to educate people of their rights.



He can threaten me with jail & call names all he wants. He’s got nothing else. https://t.co/XzUfeP634P — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2025

In May, their feud escalated after Homan threatened to refer her to the Justice Department.

“To that I say: Come for me. Do I look like I care?” AOC told a town hall in Queens, New York.

AOC has a message for Border Czar Tom Homan:



"Come for me" pic.twitter.com/znRVcmRk6m — Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) May 3, 2025

The FBI and Justice Department had been waiting to see whether Homan would make good on his corrupt promise of paid access to the Trump administration.