AOC: It’s in ‘the Best Interest’ for Bob Menendez to Resign
GOTTA GO
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) became the latest Tri-State Democrat to call for Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to resign after a federal indictment last week accused him of taking bribes and working to advance Egypt’s interests from his perch atop the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “I do believe that it is in the best interest for Sen. Menendez to resign in this moment,” she told CBS’s Margaret Brennen on Face the Nation. “Consistency matters—shouldn’t matter whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat. The details in this indictment are extremely serious. They involve the nature of—not just his, but all of our seats in Congress, and while, as a Latina, there are absolutely ways in which there is systemic bias, but I think what is here in this indictment is clear and I believe it is in the best interest to maintain the integrity of the seat.” She did say, though, that he should be afforded the “presumption of innocence.”