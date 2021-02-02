AOC Reveals She’s a Sexual Assault Survivor: ‘Trauma Compounds on Each Other’
‘TACTICS OF ABUSERS’
While discussing the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection on Instagram Live on Monday night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) revealed for the first time that she’s a survivor of sexual assault. Ocasio-Cortez, who has spoken at length before about “narrowly escaping death” during the seditious riot, grew emotional as recounted her traumatic experiences.
“I’m a survivor of sexual assault,” she said with tears in her eyes. “And I haven’t told many people in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other.”
She then said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other Republicans who supported overturning President Joe Biden’s election victory are using “tactics of abusers” by denying their own responsibility for the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“They are now telling me to apologize for saying and speaking truth to what happened,” she said, adding that she is “not going to let this happen again.”