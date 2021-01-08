AOC Shreds Ted Cruz for Fundraising Off Calls to ‘Fight’ Biden’s Win During Attack on Capitol Building
GOT THE RECEIPTS
Sen. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tore into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Thursday after the Republican lawmaker said he was “in no way responsible” for the conspiracy-theory-fueled attack on the Capitol Building on Wednesday, despite fundraising off calls to “fight” the certification of Joe Biden’s win. Cruz, who along with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) led the charge in challenging Biden’s win in the Electoral College, has sought to distance himself from Wednesday’s coup attempt. After calls for his resignation on Thursday, Cruz said he was not responsible for the violence and had just been “leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity.” But Ocasio-Cortez was there to show him the receipts.
After labeling Cruz “unfit” for office, Ocasio-Cortez hit back hard when he called her a “liar” for placing blame on him for the violent riots that left at least five people dead. “Oh - you’re accusing me of lying? Isn’t this you? Your campaign sent out this fundraising message as people were sieging the Capitol. You claimed to be ‘leading the fight to reject electors,’” she wrote, alongside a screenshot of the fundraising message that went out even as the siege of the Capitol was well under way. “Your complete refusal to acknowledge any of the above harm, wrongdoing, or even misjudgement; & your lack of any self-reflection in how these acts contributed to yesterday’s chaos is alarming,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.