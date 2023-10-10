AOC Slams Democratic Socialists of America for Supporting Pro-Palestine Rally
‘BIGOTRY AND CALLOUSNESS’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) condemned the Democratic Socialists of America’s New York City chapter for backing a pro-Palestine protest in Times Square on Sunday. Amid the Israel-Hamas violence in Gaza, some protesters shouted antisemitic chants, and stomped on and burned an Israeli flag, prompting Ocasio-Cortez to tell Politico on Monday night that they showed “bigotry and callousness.” She continued, saying, “It also did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas’ horrifying attacks against innocent civilians as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation.” NYC-DSA Steering Committee Member Nadia Tykulsker explained that the group supported the gathering “because we believe in equality and justice for all Palestinians and Israelis, and we know that war will take more lives.” In a separate statement on Monday, Ocasio Cortez called for an “immediate ceasefire and de-escalation” to protect civilian lives.