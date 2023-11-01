AOC Slams ‘Racist and Bigoted’ Pro-Israel Lobbying Group
‘EXTREMIST ORGANIZATION’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has slammed the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, an pro-Israel lobbying group, for its social media attack on a Republican congressman who voted against legislation pushed by the organization. “AIPAC endorsed scores of Jan 6th insurrectionists. They are no friend to American democracy,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on social media, later adding that they were “racist and bigoted” and an “extremist organization.” It came after AIPAC denounced Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for voting with members of “the Squad,” including Ocasio-Cortez and Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), for neither standing with Israel nor condemning Hamas in a House resolution that affirmed that the U.S. supports “Israel as it defends itself.” Justice Democrats, a progressive PAC, also weighed in, saying that AIPAC had backed 109 Republican Congress members who voted to overturn the 2020 election.