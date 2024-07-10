The Squad Unveils Articles of Impeachment for Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito
AOC-YA LATER
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) unveiled articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito on Wednesday, citing an “unchecked corruption crisis” that is “threatening American democracy writ large.” “Justice Thomas and Alito’s repeated failure over decades to disclose that they received millions of dollars in gifts from individuals with business before the court is explicitly against the law,” she added. The move comes after a new letter from Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) alleged that Thomas was being flown to Russia and took $267,000 in loans from a banker buddy. Reps. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) also co-signed on the articles. In order to impeach a Supreme Court justice, Ocasio-Cortez would need a bare majority in the Republican-controlled House and two-thirds of the Senate.