AOC: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Deeply Unwell’ and ‘Clearly Needs Some Help’
THIS WON’T END WELL
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) expressed concern on Friday for conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mental well-being amid Greene’s obsessive harassment of the Democratic lawmaker. Greene (R-GA) pursued and aggressively screamed at Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber earlier this week, prompting AOC to raise security concerns. CNN’s KFILE also unearthed a since-deleted 2019 livestream of Greene hurling abuse. “Get rid of your diaper,” Greene, who wasn’t yet a congresswoman, yelled through Ocasio-Cortez’s locked office door. “Stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve!” (One of the livestreamers with Greene at the time, Anthony Aguero, was later seen at the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.)
Considering Greene has pulled this stunt in the past with others, specifically with Parkland survivor David Hogg, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Friday that she’s worried Greene is “deeply unwell and clearly needs help.” “At this point, I think, the depth of that un-wellness has raised concerns for other members,” she said “I’m concerned about her perceptions of reality.”