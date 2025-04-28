AOC’s 75-Year-Old Rival for Top Committee Spot Steps Aside

Rep. Gerry Connolly announced Monday that he will be stepping down from his role as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee after beating out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the position in December.

Connolly wrote in a statement on X that the esophageal cancer that he had “initially beaten back, has returned,” forcing him to resign from his role so “soon.”

He revealed his cancer diagnosis six months ago, before winning the position.

“The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress,” he said.

He added: “With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years”

Wow: Gerry Connolly resigns as ranking member of the Oversight Committee pic.twitter.com/OsqUOF0riz — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 28, 2025

Connolly, 75, won against Ocasio-Cortez, 35, in a 131-84 vote in December amid a growing sentiment within the House Democratic Caucus that younger voices were needed to take on a second Trump term.

“I think my colleagues were measuring their votes by who’s got experience, who’s seasoned, who can be trusted, who’s capable and who’s got a record of productivity,” Connolly said about his win. “And I think that prevailed.”

Connolly joined the Oversight Committee in 2009 after his election to Congress and was allegedly backed by Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Had Ocasio-Cortez won, she would have been the youngest Democrat to help lead a House committee, which would have also marked a generational shift in the Democratic Party.

In 2023, she became the number two Democrat on the committee, having already been a member for four years .

But Ocasio-Cortez is now with Energy and Commerce this year, which would make her comeback bid for Connolly’s position a bit complicated.

If she runs, she might be up against the likes of Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Ro Khanna, both of whom are over two decades younger than Connolly.

According to Politico, a congressional aide said that Connolly has been in talks with Rep. Stephen Lynch to take over his role until they elect a permanent replacement.

Among the Democrats, Lynch is the second in line in terms of seniority for the position, the first being Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

The last time this occurred was in 2019, when Elijah Cummings had to step down from the role due to health issues.

He chose Rep. Carolyn Maloney to act as the Democrats’ top spot on the House Oversight Committee on his behalf, and she ultimately took over the committee chair position.