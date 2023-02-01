AP African American Studies Curriculum Watered Down After DeSantis Spat
REBRAND
The national College Board released the official curriculum for its new AP African American Studies course on Wednesday—and this time it looks a little different. The new course, which is being piloted in 60 schools, was thrust into the spotlight after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed it “lacked education value” and said he would ban it in Florida. The new framework no longer requires the teaching of contemporary topics like Black Lives Matter and the debate over reparations for slavery. Specific scholars DeSantis’ administration criticized, including bell hooks and Kimberlé W. Crenshaw, have been scrubbed, while “Black conservatism” is now listed as a possible research topic. David Coleman, head of the College Board, told The New York Times that the updates were made in accordance with “longstanding A.P. principles” and were not a response to “the statements of political leaders.” DeSantis’ attack came just before Florida said it would roll out a new agenda to fight “indoctrination,” including banning diversity programs and making sure the education system is rooted “in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization.”