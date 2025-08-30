Apartment Building of Top ‘New York Times’ Editor Vandalized

CEO Heartlessly Wrenches Tennis Star’s Cap From Child’s Hands
BRUTAL
A young tennis fan’s day at the U.S. Open was ruined by a Polish CEO who tore away a cap his idol had passed to him from the court. Celebrating an impressive win on Friday, Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak was signing autographs when he removed his hat and passed it to the boy. Footage of the incident shared on social media shows a man—whom internet sleuths claim to have identified as Piotr Szczerek, CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk—standing beside the boy, ripping away the cap just as the child reached for it. “If you’re the jerk who snatched Majchrzak’s cap out of the child’s hand I’d get out in front of this,” one social media user wrote. “Find out how to get the hat back to the kid and make a public apology. This won’t end well unless you make it right quickly.” Word of the sad mishap already appears to have reached Majchrzak, who later posted a video to Instagram of a subsequent meeting with the boy, named Brock, in which the child is seen wearing what’s presumably another of Majchrzak’s hats. The Daily Beast has reached out to Drogbuk for comment.