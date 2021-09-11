North Carolina Man Arrested After Showing Up at 9/11 Memorial With a Hatchet, Daggers, and Accelerant: Police
Police in North Carolina arrested a man carrying weapons at a 9/11 memorial on Saturday morning, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The man—whose identity is being withheld—reportedly resisted arrest as officers from the Apex Police Department sought to detain him. After a brief scuffle, police tasered him and took him into custody.
In a news release, Deputy Chief Mitchell Mckinney said they saw the man walk through the crowd of people attending the memorial while wearing blue latex gloves and a backpack. Officers grew concerned and approached the man when they noticed he had two punch daggers attached to his backpack. Mckinney said the man was also equipped with butane accelerants, a hatchet, body armor, and shin guards. He added that although the man has a history of mental health issues and is currently being evaluated in a medical facility, this was an “isolated incident associated with the suspect’s mental health” and does not appear to pose a threat to the public.