Apocalyptic Wildfire Haze Grounds All Flights at NYC Airport
CAN’T SEE, CAN’T FLY
The smoke from Canadian wildfires choking the skies above the East Coast on Wednesday is throwing travel plans into disarray. The Federal Aviation Administration declared a ground stop on Wednesday afternoon at New York’s La Guardia airport due to low visibility caused by the smoke. “Weather conditions have caused LGA Airport flight disruptions. Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight,” the airport tweeted at 2:15 p.m. ET. Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey also reported flight delays. The smoke, which has covered almost the entire eastern U.S. but is heaviest over the Northeast, comes from the wildfires burning north of the border in Eastern Canada. Air pollution caused by the smoke drifting southward has made New York City’s air the most polluted of any city on earth.