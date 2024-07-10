Learn How to Manage Stress Better With This Sleek (and Discounted) Wearable
You probably already know about the health-enhancing benefits of wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers, including the Apple Watch and Fitbit. But you may not know that there’s a new category of neuroscience-based wearables designed to help monitor and manage stress. Apollo Neuro was founded by doctors David Rabin, MD, Ph.D., and Greg Siegle, Ph.D., who conducted research at the University of Pittsburgh to help refine the technology of wearable devices in the Cognitive Affective Neuroscience department.
After five years of research and testing, Apollo Neuro was born. The wearable stress management tool keeps anxiety, focus, and proper sleep habits in check using Heart Rate Variability (HRV), which “measures the rate of change of the heartbeat over time,” according to the brand’s website. Through vibration and touch therapy, the Apollo helps to change one’s HRV over time (hint: a higher HRV is actually a good thing.) Right now, you can score up to $40 off when you buy one device, $200 off when you buy two devices, and $300 off when you buy three devices. It’s the perfect time to buy one for yourself, your S.O., your chronically stressed coworker, or your wellness-obsessed best friend during the brand’s early Prime Day sale.