This Science-Backed Device Can Help Reduce Stress, Improve Sleep, and Boost Focus Just By Wearing It
JUST RELAX
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There are many wearable devices, smartwatches, and fitness trackers designed to track our sleep and daily activity stats on the market today, from Apple Watch to the Fitbit, and the sleek Oura Ring. Now, the wellness wearable market has expanded from gadgets that just monitor our health to include devices that actually improve it—just by wearing them on your wrist or ankle. Enter Apollo Neuro, a stress-relieving wrist wearable developed by physicians and neuroscientists.
Apollo Neuro’s Wearable device doesn’t just track your health stats, but it delivers vibrations to your body to help alleviate stress, improve your overall mood, and boost focus. Simply download the Apollo Neuro app, choose a “vibe” (focus, sleep, etc.), and select the level of intensity. Based on your selections, the wearable will emit gentle vibration patterns that naturally facilitate states of calm, clarity, focus, and relaxation—all without medication. Over time and with continuous use (the more you wear the Apollo, the better it will work), it retrains the nervous system to “adapt to stress more effectively,” giving you more control over your response to stressors and your mental health overall. Best of all, Apollo Neuro is offering $40 off for Father’s Day with the code DADSDAY40 for a limited time.
Apollo Neuro
Down from $349
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, includingVitacost coupons, Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons, Walmart coupons, and Macy’s coupons.