Toast to Dry January With Apothékary’s Alcohol-Free Spirits
FREE SPIRIT
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re participating in Dry January, dipping your toe into the sober-curious lifestyle, obtaining from alcohol altogether, or are just looking for a way to elevate your mocktail game, Apothèkary has all your zero-proof needs covered. Apothèkary’s Free Spirit Minis Set comes with three miniature versions of the brand’s alcohol alternative tinctures: Take the Edge Off (white wine alternative), Rosé Tinted Glasses (rosé alternative), and Wine Down (red wine alternative). Best of all, each of the formulas are made with functional adaptogenic ingredients, like L-theanine and lion’s mane, to boost mood and relieve stress—sans the hangover.
Apothèkary Free Spirit Mini Zero Proof Tinctures
The sugar-free herbal tinctures can be placed in sparkling water, fruit juice, or any other mocktail using the mess-free dropper. All you need is three or four drops to reap the benefits, or if you’re looking for an instant mood boost, you can also place the drops directly on your tongue. Either way, these herbal tinctures will easily replace your evening glass of wine or weekend cocktail without suffering the consequences of drinking alcohol.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more food and entertainment deals, including GrubHub coupons, Stubhub coupons, Hotels.com coupons, and SeatGeek coupons.