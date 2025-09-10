Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re PMSing or entering perimenopause, Apothékary’s new daily hormone-balancing tincture is formulated to help support women during hormonal transitions. Every Phase is a concentrated tincture infused with a blend of herbs shown to help support hormone health. Its hero ingredient, Pycnogenol (pine bark extract), has been shown to promote cycle regularity, mood balance, and overall comfort through hormonal transitions. According to the brand, the tincture also helps ease hot flashes, mood swings, brain fog, and sleep disruptions that can often occur when our hormones are out of balance.

Every Phase Shop At Apothékary Free Shipping