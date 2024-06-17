This Star Wars-Inspired Sleep Kit Will Replace Your Glass of Red Wine
ZERO PROOF, ZERO HANGOVER
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Star Wars fans (or anyone looking for an alcohol-free wine alternative) can enhance their sleep routine with Apothékary’s new sleep kit, the Wine Down Collector’s Box, which is inspired by Star Wars: The Acolyte. At $45, this box houses a red wine-inspired alcohol alternative formulated with relaxation-boosting herbal and botanical ingredients, including L-theanine (an amino acid), beetroot, cinnamon, black pepper, polyphenols, California poppy, and blue vervain. The stress-reducing tincture was created by a clinical herbalist to help you wind down from the day and sleep better sans alcohol, so you can wake up feeling refreshed—not with a pounding a headache.
Limited Edition Wine Down Star Wars Collector’s Box
The wine alternative has a mildly spicy yet sweet berry taste, similar to the flavor profiles you’d find in some pinor noir and red wine blends. The brand reccomends mixing the tincture with your favorite sparkling water, tonic, or fruit juice for the best taste. In addition to the Wine Down formula, the sleep kit set also comes with a spoon and an exclusive digital recipe booklet, and comes in a keepsake-worthy matte black collector’s box, making it a great gift for Star Wars fans. The limited-edition packaging also features accents made with gold foil and sunset artwork reminiscent of Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is currently streaming on Disney+. Whether you’re looking for a collectible gift for a Star Wars fan or just a hangover-free way to relax after a long day, Apothékary has you covered.