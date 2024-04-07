App That Claims to Detect STDs With Pics Diagnosed a Penis Cake

An app powered by artificial intelligence that claims it can detect sexually transmitted infections through photos cleared pictures of a penis-shaped cake and a penis-shaped vase and did not raise the alarm on some photos of diseased genitals, The Los Angeles Times reported. Calmara.ai, which was launched by HeHealth last month, has sparked concern among both public health and privacy experts who are concerned about misdiagnosis and lack of consent for explicit photos, among other issues. Calmara says its accuracy rate is 65 to 95 percent, which did not impress Dr. Sean Young, executive director of the University of California Institute for Prediction Technology. “It’s great that they disclose that, but 65 percent is terrible,” he told the Times. “From a public health perspective, if you’re giving people 65% accuracy, why even tell anyone anything? That’s potentially more harmful than beneficial.” The company responded: “It’s important to understand that this is just the starting point for Calmara. As we refine our AI with more insights, we expect these figures to improve.”
