Appeal Judges Ask if Harvey Weinstein Was Victim of DA’s ‘Overkill’

Three of five justices weighing Harvey Weinstein’s appeal of his conviction questioned whether it was a mistake to allow a parade of women testify that they had been sexually assaulted by the Hollywood mogul, even though he was not facing charges in connection with those encounters. “You’re really arguing this was not overkill?” New York Appellate Division Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels asked a prosecutor during a hearing on Wednesday, according to Variety. The trial judge agreed to let the Manhattan district attorney put the women on the stand to show a pattern of behavior by Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence while awaiting trial on separate charges in Los Angeles.