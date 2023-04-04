CHEAT SHEET
Trump’s Desperate Bid to Block Top Aides’ Jan. 6 Testimony Is Denied
A federal appeals court panel has denied an emergency request from Donald Trump’s legal team to block the former president’s top aides—including Mark Meadows—from testifying to a grand jury investigating his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The request came Monday night, with Trump’s team seeking to overturn a lower court’s March ruling that they could not assert executive privilege to stop the aides from testifying in special counsel Jack Smith's probe. The decision means Meadows and other former advisers to Trump could be hauled before a grand jury in Washington in the coming days, CNN reports.