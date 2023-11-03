CHEAT SHEET
Appeals Court Freezes Trump Gag Order in 2020 Election Case
A limited gag order imposed on Donald Trump in his 2020 election interference case in D.C. federal court has been temporarily paused by an appeals court. A three-judge panel on Friday said the pause was intended to allow them more time to consider the former president’s case, CNN reports. The gag order, imposed on Trump by District Judge Tanya Chutkan last month, prohibited him from making public statements that “target” court staff, potential witnesses, and members of special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutorial team. Chutkan said the order was necessary because Trump’s public statements “pose sufficiently grave threats to the integrity of these proceedings that cannot be addressed by alternative means.”