Appeals Court Pauses National Archives’ Release of Trump Jan. 6 Records

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of records from Donald Trump’s White House related to Jan. 6, which had been scheduled for Friday. After a three-judge panel issued the injunction, arguments preceding a permanent ruling are scheduled for Nov. 30. The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot had subpoenaed the records, which include call and visitor logs, from the National Archives. Trump claimed executive privilege in an attempt to stop the release of the materials, despite no longer being in office, and Joe Biden’s White House declined to support the claim. On Wednesday, a federal judge had refused Trump’s request to keep the records concealed.