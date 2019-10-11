CHEAT SHEET

    Trump Has to Turn Over Financial Records, Appeals Court Affirms

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    REUTERS/Leah Millis

    An appeals court on Friday rejected President Trump’s plea to halt a subpoena for his financial records by the House Oversight Committee, Politico reported. The subpoena was initially issued earlier this year to the president’s accountants at Mazars USA. The 2-1 decision, with Trump-appointed D.C. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao dissenting, upholds a lower court decision that found the subpoena to be valid. The president’s income-tax returns will likely be handed over to House Democrats soon, but it’s unclear if the case will first see another appeal.

