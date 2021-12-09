Apple Airpods are Under $100 Right Now for Amazon’s Epic Deal Days
LISTEN UP
Black Friday may be over, but Amazon is already gearing up to give you the best prices on the season's best-selling products. During their Epic Daily Deals, the retailer is marking down tons of top products from top brands. Right now, Amazon has AirPods discounted at up to 37 percent off.
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Down from $159
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The Airpods (2nd generation) are down to $99, which is a rare deal. Stash these away for the holidays or just treat yourself to something nice. These are the best prices you'll see outside of Black Friday.
