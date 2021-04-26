Apple Announces New $1 Billion Mega-Campus in North Carolina
HEADING EAST
Apple is expanding its empire east. In a statement published Monday, the world’s most valuable company committed to investing over $1 billion in a new North Carolina campus that it claims will create 3,000 new jobs in the state. The campus will be located inside North Carolina’s Research Triangle area, named after the three nearby schools—Duke University, North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina. Apple CEO Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams both got their MBAs from Duke. Williams said: “As a North Carolina native, I’m thrilled Apple is expanding and creating new long-term job opportunities in the community I grew up in.” It’s Apple’s latest expansion beyond its California headquarters—another campus, in Austin is set to open in 2022.