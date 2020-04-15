CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Apple Announces New $400 iPhone SE
IWANT
Apple announced a new iPhone Wednesday, the iPhone SE (short for “special edition”). The device, which will be available April 24, will retail for $400, cheaper than the company’s other current-generation models, which start at $599 for the iPhone XR. The phone will also be the size of an iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch screen and a home button-cum-fingerprint sensor. The phone builds on the iPhone SE, released in 2016 and discontinued in 2018. The company’s last announcement of a new phone came in September 2019 with the reveal of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.