CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Apple Bans Employee Slack Channel on Pay Equity
SHUSH
Read it at The Verge
Apple banned a Slack channel devoted to discussing employee pay equity Tuesday. The iPhone maker told employees that though discussions of pay equity are “aligned with Apple’s commitment to pay equity,” the specific Slack channel violated its rules for how employees can use Slack, The Verge reports. The company said, “Slack channels are provided to conduct Apple business and must advance the work, deliverables, or mission of Apple departments and teams.”