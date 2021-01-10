Apple Boots Parler From App Store for Failure to Curb Users’ Violent Threats
Apple kicked the conservative social network Parler from its App Store late Saturday over the company’s failure to curb violent threats by users. In the wake of Wednesday’s riot in the Capitol building, President Donald Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter, and a large number of conservatives had decamped from mainstream social media sites for Parler, which promised absolute free speech. When users threatened violence and were largely not censored by the app, however, Google axed Parler from the Play Store, where Android users download apps. The app then rose to the top of Apple’s App Store charts, but the iPhone maker followed Google’s example the next day, writing in a statement, “We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues.”