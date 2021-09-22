Apple CEO Tim Cook Attacks Company Leakers in Leaked Memo
IRONIC
Apple CEO Tim Cook has had it with employees leaking internal memos, so he proceeded to attack them in a Tuesday evening company-wide email, which was promptly leaked to The Verge. “I’ve heard from so many of you were were [sic] incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters,” he said, noting how the iPhone 13 announcement had also (traditionally) leaked out before its unveiling. “I want you to know that I share your frustration.”
Cook was angry that the audio of an all-hands meeting had leaked to The Verge, which indicated Apple planned to frequently test unvaccinated employees, though it would not require COVID-19 vaccines. He had also acknowledged the company’s feelings toward its lawsuit with Epic Games, per the audio. “We do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it’s product IP or the details of a confidential meeting,” he wrote. “We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here.” There is no indication of what consequences such leakers would face if caught.