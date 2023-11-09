Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized in Mexico City: Report
‘FEELING STRANGE’
Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple Computers, was sent to an emergency room in Mexico on Wednesday, TMZ reported, citing sources. Wozniak, 73, reportedly fell ill after he gave a speech at the World Business Forum in Mexico City, telling those close to him that he was “feeling strange.” A source told TMZ that Wozniak pushed against going to a hospital but did so after his wife insisted. He reportedly experienced vertigo and was having tests completed on Wednesday evening. TMZ reported that Wozniak’s staff was being flown into Mexico City to see first hand what issues their boss might be dealing with and, if necessary, to arrange for a flight home for him to receive treatment stateside. Wozniak, who’s worth an estimated $100 million, was integral to America’s creation and refinement of the personal computer in the 1970s, and was reportedly the mastermind behind Apple’s first computer.